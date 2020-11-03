UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister For Taking More Precautions To Prevent Covid-19 Spread

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:02 PM

Chief Minister for taking more precautions to prevent Covid-19 spread

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday stressed that more precautions should be taken for safety from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday stressed that more precautions should be taken for safety from coronavirus.

In a statement, he appealed to the citizens to wear face masks and follow social distancing.

During the last 24 hours, 9030 tests were conducted, seven patients died while 340 confirmed cases were reported.

The total number of active coronavirus patients was 5024 in Punjab, he added.

