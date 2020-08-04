UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister For Taking Prior Arrangement To Combat Urban Flooding

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

Chief Minister for taking prior arrangement to combat urban flooding

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the secretaries of housing and local bodies departments to take prior steps to cope with the possibility of urban flooding due to possible rains in the current week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the secretaries of housing and local bodies departments to take prior steps to cope with the possibility of urban flooding due to possible rains in the current week.

The CM directed that cleanliness of flood channels and drains be ensured and the officials concerned should take steps so that urban flooding could be dealt with effectively especially in the low lying areas, says a handout issued here on Tuesday.

He maintained that local governments and WASAs should take advance steps to deal with the rain-spell and provision of resources be accelerated.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken, if the water was accumulated on roads as people face difficulty and this is intolerable. It was not dutifulnessthat concerned officers continue to sit-in their offices while roads are immersedin water, he warned.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Flood Water Rains Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.