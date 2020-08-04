Chief Minister for taking prior arrangement to combat urban flooding

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the secretaries of housing and local bodies departments to take prior steps to cope with the possibility of urban flooding due to possible rains in the current week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the secretaries of housing and local bodies departments to take prior steps to cope with the possibility of urban flooding due to possible rains in the current week.

The CM directed that cleanliness of flood channels and drains be ensured and the officials concerned should take steps so that urban flooding could be dealt with effectively especially in the low lying areas, says a handout issued here on Tuesday.

He maintained that local governments and WASAs should take advance steps to deal with the rain-spell and provision of resources be accelerated.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken, if the water was accumulated on roads as people face difficulty and this is intolerable. It was not dutifulnessthat concerned officers continue to sit-in their offices while roads are immersedin water, he warned.