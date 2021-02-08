Chief Minister for undertaking tourism-oriented uplift in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing ongoing development schemes launched under Karachi Package said that the construction of Gulbai Road would not only resolve the traffic congestion issues in the locality but it would promote tourism and recreational activities along the sea shore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing ongoing development schemes launched under Karachi Package said that the construction of Gulbai Road would not only resolve the traffic congestion issues in the locality but it would promote tourism and recreational activities along the sea shore.

"The development of the city must be tourism-oriented so that tourists could be attracted by developing roads leading towards seashore such as Sandspit, Manora, Kiamari and historical places, like Wazir Mansion, Jinnah House, where beautiful old buildings speak louder of the glory of the city." This he said while presiding over a meeting to review various development schemes launched under the Karachi package, said a statement on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed, MD water Board Asadullah Khan, Adl Secretary Finance Asad Zamin, P Karachi package Khalid Masroor.

Reconstruction of 5.25 km dual carriageway from Gulbai to Y-junction is being constructed at Rs 1.01 billion and it will be completed within six months.

The chief minister directed the local government department to construct a storm water drain on both sides of the road. "I want the issues of drainage of the area should be resolved before construction of the road," he said.

The chief minister was told that work on the road has been started. There are some encroachments at some points along the road. The chief minister issued directives for removal of the encroachments.

The meeting was told that construction of alternate routes for the traffic was being built. The alternate route has been worked in consultation of the traffic police. The chief minister said that the project was most important to open up the area of Hawksbay, and coastal belt for recreational purposes.

Expressing displeasure the chief minister said after construction of submarine chowrangi flow of traffic from Khlaiq Zaman Road towards Punjab Colony/Sunset Boulevard has been blocked. "I have already released Rs 100 million to pay the occupants of a building which is supposed to be bulldozed to pave way for vehicular traffic but around one year has passed the building has not been demolished.

At this Minister Local Government Nasir Shah apprising the chief minister said that there were some litigations issued which have been resolved.

He added that out of Rs 100 million, Rs 30 million have been released to DC South to pay the compensation and the remaining amount was being provided to take over the possession of the building.

The chief minister said that he was keen to see the traffic turning from Khaliq Zaman Road to Punjab Colony because it has caused problems for vehicular traffic.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government has constructed more than 12 underpasses and flyovers. Since they have not been handed over to the concerned agencies, therefore they were not being maintained.

He added that people were sending him messages that water was seeping into Natha Khan, Mehran and some other underpasses.

He directed the Minister Local Government to hand over the underpasses to KMC and concerned DMCs and ensure their proper maintenance.

It may be noted that the provincial government has constructed Begum Nusrat Bhutto underpasses at Mehran Hotel, Submarine Chowrangi, Munawar Suherwardi at Natha Khan, two at Shahrah-e-Quaideen and some other but their possession has not been handed over to the concerned agency.

The chief minister said that the construction of U-turn at Natha Khan bridge at Rs 214.466 million was the scheme of 2020 but still it has not been completed. He directed the PD of the scheme to complete it within one and a half month.

"There are serious problems of traffic jams at Natha Khan which can be solved with the construction of the U-turn," he said.

The storm water drain from Star-Gate to Chakora Nulla, Shahrah-e-Faisal scheme was launched at Rs 198.8 million. The work on the scheme has been done by 30 percent.

The chief minister directed the PD Karachi Package Khalid Masroor to complete it by the end of this year. This is an important scheme and must be completed in time, he added.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure saying that work on beautification schemes by fixing gantries, sign boards, indication boards along with Ibn-e-Sina Road from Liaquatabad no. 10 to Shershah was approved at Rs 248 million but still work has not been started.

A similar scheme was also approved at Rs 171.5 million to beautify Mai Kolachi Road from M.T Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi and PIDC to Jinnah Bridge but still it has not seen the light of the day.

Another similar scheme of Rs 176.2 million was approved for beautification and rehabilitation works of Rashid Minhas Road from Nagan Chowrangi to Shahrah-e-Faisal is yet to start.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government to get these works started on top priority basis.

He also issued directives for overhauling of drainage system of I.I Chundrigar Road and then beautification of the road with road marking, necessary lighting installation of sign board and such other works.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the local government department to 10 pedestrian bridges in the city for which spots have already been identified and approved.