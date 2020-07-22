Chief Minister foresees revolutionary change in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Baochistan, Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday said that new and ongoing development projects would bring about a revolutionary change in the province.

"Role of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in uplift of the province of Balochistan is undoubtedly laudable," he said while talking to Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar who called on him here at CM Secretariat.

COS Southern Command, Major General Dilawar was also present on the occasion.

CM Balochistan said that provincial government is determined to complete the ongoing development project within their stipulated time. "Work of the Federal Works Organization in Balochistan is satisfactory; our joint efforts for the timely completion of the uplift schemes in the province would yield positive results.

