UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Foresees Revolutionary Change In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:11 PM

Chief Minister foresees revolutionary change in Balochistan

Chief Minister Baochistan, Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday said that new and ongoing development projects would bring about a revolutionary change in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Baochistan, Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday said that new and ongoing development projects would bring about a revolutionary change in the province.

"Role of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in uplift of the province of Balochistan is undoubtedly laudable," he said while talking to Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar who called on him here at CM Secretariat.

COS Southern Command, Major General Dilawar was also present on the occasion.

CM Balochistan said that provincial government is determined to complete the ongoing development project within their stipulated time. "Work of the Federal Works Organization in Balochistan is satisfactory; our joint efforts for the timely completion of the uplift schemes in the province would yield positive results.

ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Government FWO

Recent Stories

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

11 seconds ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

5 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

16 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

22 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

43 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.