Chief Minister Formally Launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Chief Minister formally launches Spring tree plantation campaign

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally launched spring tree plantation campaign 2022 by planting a sapling on the lawn of Chief Minister House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally launched spring tree plantation campaign 2022 by planting a sapling on the lawn of Chief Minister House.

On the occasion KP Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Bangash were present.

Under the campaign 100 million trees will be planted and the provincial forest will distribute free saplings among people.

The forest department has set a target of planting 34 million plants in the forest region 1, 42 million in region 2 and more than 26 million in region 3.

The campaign is part of a national 10 billion tree plantation project.

The Chief Minister speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that protection of forests and afforestation is among the priorities of the present government, adding that the KP government has achieved 100% targets of the billion tree project.

He said that one billion more trees will be planted in the province under the ten billion tree project.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the government is taking practical steps under a comprehensive strategy to mitigate negative effects of environmental pollution and hazards.

The Chief Minister said that tree plantation is a national obligation and urged all segments of the society to play their role in protecting the natural environment.

He called upon citizens to support the government's efforts in tree plantation to increase greenery.

He said the tree plantation project will prove to be a game-changer in the environmental history of the country.

