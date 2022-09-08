Chief Minister forms cabinet privatisation committee

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi constituted a cabinet committee on privatisation, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi constituted a cabinet committee on privatisation, here on Thursday.

The committee would submit its recommendations after considering privatisation of government properties worth more than Rs 100 million.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives, Environment Protection Muhammad Basharat Raja would be the convener of the committee, while Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari, Excise and Taxation Minister Sardar Asif Nakai and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan were nominated as member.

Chief Secretary and SMBR (senior member board of Revenue) have also been nominated as ex-officio members. The Punjab chief secretary issued a notification for formation of the privatization committee.