Chief Minister forms committee to monitor urban infrastructure issues

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a Divisional Headquarters Monitoring & Implementation Committee has been constituted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a Divisional Headquarters Monitoring & Implementation Committee has been constituted.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has issued notification in this regard, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The committee will monitor and coordinate the municipal and urban infrastructure related issues including cleanliness arrangements, water supply, sanitation, parks and horticulture, traffic management and parking problems.

The divisional commissioner will head the committee. RPOs, Deputy Commissioner, DG Development Authority, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Managing Director WASA, Chief Officer Metropolitan/Municipal Corporation, Member National and Provincial Assemblies and representative members from the Chief Minister's Office will be the part of the committee.