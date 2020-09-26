UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Forms Committee To Monitor Urban Infrastructure Issues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Chief Minister forms committee to monitor urban infrastructure issues

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a Divisional Headquarters Monitoring & Implementation Committee has been constituted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a Divisional Headquarters Monitoring & Implementation Committee has been constituted.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has issued notification in this regard, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The committee will monitor and coordinate the municipal and urban infrastructure related issues including cleanliness arrangements, water supply, sanitation, parks and horticulture, traffic management and parking problems.

The divisional commissioner will head the committee. RPOs, Deputy Commissioner, DG Development Authority, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Managing Director WASA, Chief Officer Metropolitan/Municipal Corporation, Member National and Provincial Assemblies and representative members from the Chief Minister's Office will be the part of the committee.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Traffic From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Several Dozen Detained in Minsk at Unsanctioned Ga ..

1 minute ago

Security beefed up at female MNA's residence

1 minute ago

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Zain Q ..

1 minute ago

Govt School for Special Education Shortkot, Athara ..

1 minute ago

UK Poised to Champion New 5-Point Plan of Global P ..

9 minutes ago

Trade relations between Pakistan & Thailand remain ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.