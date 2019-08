Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a matter pertaining to the marriage of a Sikh community girl in Nankana Sahib and constituted a committee comprising Law Minister Basharat Raja, Energy Minister Akhtar Malik and Minister for Disaster Management Khalid Mehmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a matter pertaining to the marriage of a Sikh community girl in Nankana Sahib and constituted a committee comprising Law Minister Basharat Raja, Energy Minister Akhtar Malik and Minister for Disaster Management Khalid Mehmood.

The committee would submit its report to the chief minister after completing investigation.