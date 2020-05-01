UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Fulfills Promise Of Job To Special Person

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has fulfilled his promise of providing job to a physically disabled person, Bilal Ahmad, who had met him during a recent visit to Chishtian and requested for employment.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the CM directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar to immediately arrange a job for him. Now, the man has been given employment in THQ Hospital Chishtian and the employment letter has also been handed over to him by the DC.

Bilal Ahmed has thanked the CM and said that Usman Buzdar is a genuine leader who fulfills his promises.

More Stories From Pakistan

