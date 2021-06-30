UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister GB Appreciated For Presenting Historic Budge

Wed 30th June 2021

Chief Minister GB appreciated for presenting historic budge

Information,Planning and Development Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan on Tuesday appreciated the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid for presenting a historic budget for the first time

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Information,Planning and Development Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan on Tuesday appreciated the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid for presenting a historic budget for the first time.

He rejected opposition's criticism saying that the opposition members were demanding water supply and when the government announced schemes worth of one billion, the opposition denied it.

He added that medical colleges and nursing colleges were being set up across Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that 40 MW power would be added into the system by next year to overcome the current power crises in the region.

He said that the government has allocated billions for the up gradation of PHQ and all RHQ hospitals.

