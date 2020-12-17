UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister GB Arrives In District Hunza On A Day Visit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

Chief Minister GB arrives in district Hunza on a day visit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan on Thursday arrived in Hunza district on a day visit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan on Thursday arrived in Hunza district on a day visit.

On his arrival, senior provincial minister Col. (Retd) Obaidullah Baig, member assembly Dilshad Bano, Deputy Commissioner, other officials and a large number of people of Hunza welcomed him at Mayun Bridge.

On his arrival at Aliabad, the Chief Minister was greeted by a well-armed contingent of police. Later, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in Hunza and the overall law and order situation in the district.

Provincial Finance Minister Javed Manwa, Commissioner Gilgit Division Usman Ahmed, DIG Gilgit Range Waqas Ahmed also accompanied the chief minister.

