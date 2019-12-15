UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister GB Calls For Polio Free Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman on Sunday urged upon Ulamas for their cooperation to make Pakistan free from polio.

Addressing the Polio Task Force at Chief Minister Secretariat Gilgit-Baltistan here, the Chief Minister said religious leaders could play a vital role in polio free Gilgit-Baltistan campaign. At national level, the religious leaders of all schools of thoughts delivered fatwa in favor of polio campaign for its eradication, he added. He said Gilgit-Baltistan is the only province where no any single polio case has been registered so for.

He directed the local administration to focus on neglected and hard areas of the region.

The Chief Minister directed Health Department for initiating OPD in cancer hospital to provide first hand relief to the general public.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rahman recalled to Secretary Works and Chief Engineer in his office and showed his concern on delaying of works on Naltar Express Way and directed to make sure completion of the project from zero point to university.

