Chief Minister GB Congratulates Members Of Nepali Team On Reaching The Second Highest Peak Of The World, The K2

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:47 PM

Chief Minister GB congratulates members of Nepali team on reaching the second highest peak of the world, The K2

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid congratulated all the members of the Nepali team on reaching the second peak in the world, the K2

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid congratulated all the members of the Nepali team on reaching the second peak in the world, the K2.

On the occasion, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister expressed the hope that other climbers who are currently on K-2 would achieve their target.

He said that after the success of this adventure, tourism in Pakistan, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan, would be further promoted and new trends in winter tourism in the region would be further enhanced.

Chief Minister GB said that the eyes of the whole world are fixed on K-2 today.

Chief Minister has said that he prays for the success of Ali Sadpara and Sajid who are currently trying to climb K-2.

