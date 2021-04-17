Chief Minister GB congratulates Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi for successful Annapurna summit

Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid Khan congratulated Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi for their successful Annapurna summit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid Khan congratulated Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi for their successful Annapurna summit.

The CM in a statement issued here on Saturday said, he congratulated Sirbaz and Joshi for successful Annapurna summit, the world's 10th highest peak.

Indeed, it was a great news for Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan and the mountaineering community, he added.

He said, "We all are very pleased to hear about Sirbaz-Joshi duo's success and i am sure that this will be only the first of their many great achievements in future, InshaAllah.

" Young mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi become the first Pakistanis to summit world's 10th highest peak Mt Annapurna (8,091m) in Nepal.

The climbers have made the summit on Friday.

The climbers have thanked the nation and asked for prayers for safe return.

The climbers have dedicated the summit to Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

Sirbaz Khan is a resident of Aliabad Hunza and Abdul Joshi belongs to Shimshal, Hunza.