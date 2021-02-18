UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister GB Pledges To Set Up School For Mountaineers On Name Of Sadpara

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:03 PM

Chief Minister GB pledges to set up school for mountaineers on name of Sadpara

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Thursday said that a school for training of the mountaineers would be established in the village of Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during an expedition mission to K-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Thursday said that a school for training of the mountaineers would be established in the village of Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during an expedition mission to K-2.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said all necessary support would be provided to the family of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who found missing during a mission of climbing the highest mountain of K-2.

Ali Sadpara earned name for Pakistan, and we have shocked and grieved over the lose of a great mountaineer. Sadpara had got success in climbing eight highest mountains of the world, the CM stated. Meanwhile, a social activist and singer Abrar ul Haq, said dream of Ali Sadpara for construction of a school for mountaineers would be fulfilled soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Family TV All

Recent Stories

Moscow Expels Estonian Diplomat in Retaliation - R ..

40 seconds ago

Over 50 People Detained in Spain During Jailed Rap ..

42 seconds ago

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan laid to rest at H-11 G ..

43 seconds ago

Six died, twelve injured in road mishap

45 seconds ago

Pirlo's 'clueless' Juve under-fire after Porto flo ..

3 minutes ago

9 in the field for NA Sialkot by-polls today

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.