Chief Minister GB seeks plan for the utilization of FRF funds

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Thursday directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for utilizing FRF funds

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Thursday directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for utilizing FRF funds.

In a briefing given by the Forest and Wildlife Department, he directed to develop a strategy for forest conservation with the participation of local community and promotion of economic activities, adding that ensure the cooperation of the local community for the protection and utilization of valuable herbal plants found in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Minister said that a complete survey should be conducted to determine the total area available for forest promotion and afforestation.

He further stated that a road map vision and long term policy should be formulated for forest promotion and tree planting in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that steps should be taken to promote tree nurseries at the local level so that instead of importing trees from other parts of the country, local production could be made possible and employment opportunities could be created.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that a policy would be formulated to make Gilgit-Baltistan plastic free. Instead of plastic, cloth and paper bags will be introduced locally.