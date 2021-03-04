UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister GB Seeks Plan For The Utilization Of FRF Funds

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:33 PM

Chief Minister GB seeks plan for the utilization of FRF funds

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Thursday directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for utilizing FRF funds

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Thursday directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for utilizing FRF funds.

In a briefing given by the Forest and Wildlife Department, he directed to develop a strategy for forest conservation with the participation of local community and promotion of economic activities, adding that ensure the cooperation of the local community for the protection and utilization of valuable herbal plants found in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Minister said that a complete survey should be conducted to determine the total area available for forest promotion and afforestation.

He further stated that a road map vision and long term policy should be formulated for forest promotion and tree planting in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that steps should be taken to promote tree nurseries at the local level so that instead of importing trees from other parts of the country, local production could be made possible and employment opportunities could be created.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that a policy would be formulated to make Gilgit-Baltistan plastic free. Instead of plastic, cloth and paper bags will be introduced locally.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Road From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President sends message to President of Uzbeki ..

6 minutes ago

Swedish town in shock after stabbing attack

3 minutes ago

Slovakia to Receive 15,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine Dos ..

3 minutes ago

IFRC, ICRC Call for More Aid, Funding for Syria As ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs visits Da ..

3 minutes ago

Police rider shot dead in Peshawar

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.