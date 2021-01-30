Chief Minister GB visits the mausoleum of Shaheed Lalak Jan

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Saturday visited the mausoleum of Shaheed Lalak Jan (Nishan Haider) and prayed for the high ranks of the martyr and wrote down his impressions

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Saturday visited the mausoleum of Shaheed Lalak Jan (Nishan Haider) and prayed for the high ranks of the martyr and wrote down his impressions.

Talking to media persons, Khurshid said that the entire country especially the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were proud of Shaheed Lalak Jan (Nishan Haider).

He said that Shaheed Lalak Jan (Nishan Haider) was a beacon for our young generation and whenever a difficult time comes to the country, we would not hesitate to defend the country.

He said that Shaheed Lalak Jan (Nishan Haider) Cadet College would be set up in Ghizir soon.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid met the people in Hondoor Yaseen and listened their problems and ordered to resolve their grievances.