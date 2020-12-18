UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister GB Will Give Top Priority To Improve Education, Health Sectors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:19 PM

Chief Minister GB will give top priority to improve education, health sectors

Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, during maiden meeting of the provincial cabinet, said that the government has determined to introduce good governance and gave priority to improve education and health sectors in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, during maiden meeting of the provincial cabinet, said that the government has determined to introduce good governance and gave priority to improve education and health sectors in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He vowed to take all decisions on merit in the larger interest of the people.

"Education and health sectors were among the PTI's top priorities, he said adding that the government would improve educational standard in districts where the literacy rate was less than 60%, especially in Diamer, Ganchha and other backward districts.

He said that the government would provide best medical facilities at all district headquarters hospitals as all of the hospitals would be fully operational within a period of six months.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that tourism and minerals sectors were of utmost importance and special attention would be given to these two areas.

He said that the ministers should work hard in their departments and meet the expectations of the people.

"We have to provide relief to the people. Use and purchase of luxury and large vehicles should be discouraged", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Vehicles All Government Cabinet Best Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

51 minutes ago

Macron Says Has Fatigue, Headache After Testing Po ..

2 minutes ago

US Blacklists China's Leading Drone Manufacturer D ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian Company Pleads Guilty in US Court to Dump ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin film fest postponed until March, competitio ..

35 minutes ago

Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to gr ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.