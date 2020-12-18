Chief Minister GB will give top priority to improve education, health sectors

Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, during maiden meeting of the provincial cabinet, said that the government has determined to introduce good governance and gave priority to improve education and health sectors in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, during maiden meeting of the provincial cabinet, said that the government has determined to introduce good governance and gave priority to improve education and health sectors in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He vowed to take all decisions on merit in the larger interest of the people.

"Education and health sectors were among the PTI's top priorities, he said adding that the government would improve educational standard in districts where the literacy rate was less than 60%, especially in Diamer, Ganchha and other backward districts.

He said that the government would provide best medical facilities at all district headquarters hospitals as all of the hospitals would be fully operational within a period of six months.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that tourism and minerals sectors were of utmost importance and special attention would be given to these two areas.

He said that the ministers should work hard in their departments and meet the expectations of the people.

"We have to provide relief to the people. Use and purchase of luxury and large vehicles should be discouraged", he said.