Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman for treatment of deserving patients through endowment funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman on Thursday directed concerned authorities to sign agreements with all major hospitals to provide treatment facilities to deserving patients through health endowment funds.

He expressed these views in a briefing given by Secretary Health on performance of his department and added health endowment funds was raised to provide best healthcare facilities to deserving needy and deserving people at major hospitals of the country.� He said further no delay would be tolerated in policy and undertaking agreements with hospitals to provide treatment facilities to poor patients through health endowment funds.

� He said the government had introduced major reforms for uplift of health sector, yielding concrete results. He said that shortage of doctors had been overcome to large extent and currently over 500 doctors were serving in various hospitals in the region. �� He said sanction had been given for recruitment of staff in hospitals under special pay scale to overcome shortage. He directed the health secretary to induct contractual staff against positions of general nurse.