UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman For Treatment Of Deserving Patients Through Endowment Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:25 PM

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman for treatment of deserving patients through endowment funds

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman on Thursday directed concerned authorities to sign agreements with all major hospitals to provide treatment facilities to deserving patients through health endowment funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman on Thursday directed concerned authorities to sign agreements with all major hospitals to provide treatment facilities to deserving patients through health endowment funds.

He expressed these views in a briefing given by Secretary Health on performance of his department and added health endowment funds was raised to provide best healthcare facilities to deserving needy and deserving people at major hospitals of the country.� He said further no delay would be tolerated in policy and undertaking agreements with hospitals to provide treatment facilities to poor patients through health endowment funds.

� He said the government had introduced major reforms for uplift of health sector, yielding concrete results. He said that shortage of doctors had been overcome to large extent and currently over 500 doctors were serving in various hospitals in the region. �� He said sanction had been given for recruitment of staff in hospitals under special pay scale to overcome shortage. He directed the health secretary to induct contractual staff against positions of general nurse.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Poor Gilgit Baltistan All Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan to play Sri Lanka Tests in front of home ..

1 minute ago

IHC reserves verdict on contempt of court cases ag ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Gets No Requests From Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Nov. ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

JUI-F Plan B to face same fate like Maulana's flop ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.