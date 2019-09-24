Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman calls for timely completion of ongoing development projects

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has called for timely completion of ongoing development projects to facilitate masses

GILGIT-BALTISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has called for timely completion of ongoing development projects to facilitate masses.This he said while presiding over a high level meeting in which progress of development projects in various sector were reviewed.

He directed to ensure quality of work and no any negligence in this regard would be tolerated.He directed administration to take action against owners of those industries who are manufacturing substandard tuff tiles in GB.Taking notice of poor performance of construction work of schools buildings under education department he directed secretary Education to take step for improving working performance.