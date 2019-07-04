UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Takes Notice Over Closure Of Six Power Houses

Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:58 PM

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Thursday took notice of news story regarding closure of six power houses in Galtari, ruins condition of Ghuzar Road and unnecessary delay in Bobar Bridge and directed the construction department to complete the work as soon as possible

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Thursday took notice of news story regarding closure of six power houses in Galtari, ruins condition of Ghuzar Road and unnecessary delay in Bobar Bridge and directed the construction department to complete the work as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister said that work on RCC Bridge at Bobar should be completed within one year as per work plan.

He also directed to concerned official to accelerate revamping work on Ghuzar Road and assured standard in construction work to resolve the problems confronted by people as well as tourists.

The CM sought report from electricity department regarding closure of six power houses located in Galtari.

He revealed that government has decided to recruit the staff on Special Pay Scale (SPS) for those completed schemes in electricity, health and education sectors which are not operationalized due to unavailability of staff. Hafiz Hafeez said that directives have been issued to concerned secretaries in this regard.

