Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Invites Azerbaijan Investors To Invest In Energy Sector

Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:43 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ): Azerbaijan Republic Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov here called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and discussed matters relating to investment in power generation sector of Gilgit Baltistan.

GB Chief Minister invited Azerbaijan investors to invest in energy sector in Gilgit Baltistan and added that GB possess hydropower potential over 50000MW to 100,000MW whereas the total electricity requirement of Pakistan is around 25000MW.

He said that if investment was made in the energy sector it would strengthen economies of both the countries and added that Azerbaijan has a distinction in energy sector.

The GB Chief Minister thanked Azerbaijan government for their support on Kashmir issue and said that Azerbaijan is our brotherly country with whom we have very close ties in every sphere of life.

On the occasion, it was decided to form a working group jointly headed by Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan and the working group would organized a seminar at Baku to be attended by experts in the field and other responsible.

Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dr. Saeed Khan Mohmand, Head of Chancery Naveed Anjum and Vice Chairman GB Investment Board Raza Nazimul Ameen were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov lauded the government of Pakistan for their support to his country on the Armenian issue at international forums. He said that both the countries enjoyed deep rooted friendly relations which are getting strength with each passing day.

