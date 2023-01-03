UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Summons First Meeting Of GB Land Reforms Committee

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Khalid Khursheed has summoned the meeting of the "Land Reforms Committee" on Thursday, 5th January.

The fourteen-member high-level committee headed by Chief Minister GB was notified by the CM Secretariat on 12th December, 2022 with a view to propose comprehensive land reform in Gilgit-Baltistan and ascertain the protection of state /private land from illegal occupation and to control the prevailing unrest in the region as to the status of Khalisa Sarkar land.

The decision to convene the meeting of the "Land Reforms Committee" was taken in a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in Gilgit-Baltistan. Chief Secretary, GB and Senior Member board of Revenue, GB participated.

The Chief Secretary informed the house that a draft Land Reforms Act, prepared by GB Board of Revenue (BoR), has been submitted to the Chief Minister Secretariat which needs to be presented before the members of the notified Committee for a broad-based consultation and discussion.

