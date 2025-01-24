Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan visits Ibn Sina Foundation in Houston

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Friday visited to the Ibn Sina Foundation in Houston, Texas.

He was accompanied by Minister for Tourism Ghulam Muhammad, Minister for Planning Raja Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Mushtaq, and Secretary Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Usman Ahmed.

According to Provincial Government Spokesperson Faiz Al-Faragh, Consul General of Pakistan Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

During the visit Chairman of Rupani Foundation Nasruddin Rupani and CEO of Ibn Sina Foundation Dr. Naimat Shah provided a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister and his delegation about the healthcare and community services offered by the foundation.

Ibn Sina Foundation board Member Musa Bhayani was also in attendance.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the foundation under the leadership of Nasruddin Rupani, stating that the healthcare and social development services provided by the foundation had a profound impact on undeserved communities.

Highlighting the long-term collaboration between Rupani Foundation and Gilgit-Baltistan the Chief Minister commended the foundation’s welfare initiatives, which actively support underprivileged populations at both local and global levels.