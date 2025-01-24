Open Menu

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Visits Ibn Sina Foundation In Houston

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan visits Ibn Sina Foundation in Houston

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Friday visited to the Ibn Sina Foundation in Houston, Texas.

He was accompanied by Minister for Tourism Ghulam Muhammad, Minister for Planning Raja Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Mushtaq, and Secretary Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Usman Ahmed.

According to Provincial Government Spokesperson Faiz Al-Faragh, Consul General of Pakistan Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

During the visit Chairman of Rupani Foundation Nasruddin Rupani and CEO of Ibn Sina Foundation Dr. Naimat Shah provided a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister and his delegation about the healthcare and community services offered by the foundation.

Ibn Sina Foundation board Member Musa Bhayani was also in attendance.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the foundation under the leadership of Nasruddin Rupani, stating that the healthcare and social development services provided by the foundation had a profound impact on undeserved communities.

Highlighting the long-term collaboration between Rupani Foundation and Gilgit-Baltistan the Chief Minister commended the foundation’s welfare initiatives, which actively support underprivileged populations at both local and global levels.

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

30 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

45 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

45 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

60 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

1 hour ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

1 hour ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

1 hour ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

1 hour ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan