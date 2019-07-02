(@imziishan)

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Gilgit Biltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman Tuesday visited Atta Abad Lake and interacted with the tourists on the occasion and apprised himself of the problems they are facing in GB.

The CM also held a meeting with the representatives of the Atta Abad Boat Association. He said that the Gb government was taking cogent measures for providing best facilities to the tourists.

The Hunza valley has been made plastic free district while other districts would also be made plastic free gradually.

Master plan is being chalked out to improve further facilities being provided to the tourists visiting Atta Abad Lake.

Use of life jackets should be made compulsory for the tourists boating in Atta Abad Lake, CM tells officials of the district administration.

In a brief chat with media men, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has assured him about provision of finances for construction of 12MW Atta Abad Hydro power project. Keeping in view the power crises in Hunza, the GB government would construct 4MW power project from its own resources, the CM told media men.