Chief Minister Gives Approval To Start Spadework On Four Small Dams

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Chief Minister gives approval to start spadework on four small dams

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to initiate spadework on four small dams in Koh-e-Suleman area for saving hill-torrents' water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to initiate spadework on four small dams in Koh-e-Suleman area for saving hill-torrents' water.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at his office. Secretary Irrigation apprised the CM about different matters relating to the construction of small dams.

The CM said the Punjab government was pondering over different options for small dams as such water reservoir facility was need of the hour.

The abundance of hill-torrents' water was wasted every year however, the project would help saving this natural resource for different purposes.

People of backward areas would also get clean drinking water, he said adding that technical study was underway in the first phase.

Provincial Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Chief Secretary,Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and irrigation departmentsand others attended the meeting.

