Chief Minister Gives Away Agri Machinery Allotment Certificates On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:12 PM

Chief Minister gives away agri machinery allotment certificates on Tuesday

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will distribute agriculture machinery allotment certificates and e-credit cheques at a ceremony which be held on Tuesday at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will distribute agriculture machinery allotment certificates and e-credit cheques at a ceremony which be held on Tuesday at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, the CM said that Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme worth Rs 300 billion was going on successfully in the country to strengthen agriculture sector and farmers.

More Stories From Pakistan

