Chief Minister Gives Away Cheques To Tokyo Olympic High Performers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presented cheques, valuing Rs 2 million each, to Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib for prominently competing in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Sports board Punjab and Energy Department also gave away Rs 1 million each to both the Olympians.

The CM also presented cheques, valuing Rs 1 million each, to climbers Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shehroz Kashif while Coach Syed Fayyaz Bukhari was given a cheque of Rs 500,000.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated their performance, saying that Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib brought laurels for home with their outstanding display of talent. Similarly, Shehroz Kashif and Sajid Ali Sadpara had proved their strong commitment by climbing the killer mountain K2 at a very young age, he said.

He called them real heroes as well as a national asset and reiterated that the government would continue to encourage and support youth with such super talents.

The PTI government will continue to provide resources for the promotion of sports culture, he added.

Arshad Nadeem thanked the CM and vowed to win a medal in the next Olympics.

Talha Talib, Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shehroz Kashif thanked the Punjab government for the support and encouragement.

Provincial Ministers- Taimur Bhatti, Dr Akhtar Malik, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, SACM for SportsUmer Farooq, President Olympics Association (Punjab) Amir Jan, secretary and DG (Sports),chairman BoD Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Ltd and others were also present.

