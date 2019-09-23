UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Gives Away Rs 10m Cheque To LBA President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:19 PM

Chief Minister gives away Rs 10m cheque to LBA president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Bar Association (LBA) President Chaudhry Asim Cheema called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday.

The chief minister presented a cheque of Rs 10 million to the LBA president during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that more steps would be taken for welfare of the legal fraternity, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to bring ease in the lives of people.

He said that role of the legal fraternity was very important in provision of justice to people. "I am a lawyer and I know the problems of my profession," he added and assured that other problems of the LBA would also be solved.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Ikhlaq, secretary law and others were also present.

