Chief Minister gives away Rs 10m cheque to LBA president

Lahore Bar Association (LBA) President Chaudhry Asim Cheema called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday

The chief minister presented a cheque of Rs 10 million to the LBA president during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that more steps would be taken for welfare of the legal fraternity, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to bring ease in the lives of people.

He said that role of the legal fraternity was very important in provision of justice to people. "I am a lawyer and I know the problems of my profession," he added and assured that other problems of the LBA would also be solved.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Ikhlaq, secretary law and others were also present.