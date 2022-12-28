Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to MPA Ammar Yasir

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave the notification for the transfer of land for the district complex Talagang to MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave the notification for the transfer of land for the district complex Talagang to MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir at his office.

The land of the agriculture department had been transferred to the district administration for the construction of a district complex in the middle of the city for the convenience of the people.

"I fulfilled the promise by giving Talagang a district status" he said and assured that construction work would be started soon. "The people of Talagang are my own and I want to do more for them" he said.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir termed Parvez Elahi a benefactor of the people and thanked him for granting district status to Talagang and the provision of land for the district complex.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, Acting Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Naveed Hussain Shirazi and Malik Nauman Ahmad were also present.