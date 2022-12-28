UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Gives Land Transfer Notification To MPA Ammar Yasir

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to MPA Ammar Yasir

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave the notification for the transfer of land for the district complex Talagang to MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave the notification for the transfer of land for the district complex Talagang to MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir at his office.

The land of the agriculture department had been transferred to the district administration for the construction of a district complex in the middle of the city for the convenience of the people.

"I fulfilled the promise by giving Talagang a district status" he said and assured that construction work would be started soon. "The people of Talagang are my own and I want to do more for them" he said.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir termed Parvez Elahi a benefactor of the people and thanked him for granting district status to Talagang and the provision of land for the district complex.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, Acting Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Naveed Hussain Shirazi and Malik Nauman Ahmad were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Talagang

Recent Stories

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational p ..

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

10 minutes ago
 Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discu ..

Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

10 minutes ago
 People suffering due to Imran Khan's wrong policie ..

People suffering due to Imran Khan's wrong policies: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 'Nervous' Shiffrin lands giant slalom double for 7 ..

'Nervous' Shiffrin lands giant slalom double for 79th World Cup win

3 minutes ago
 New York's Erie County Confirms 34 Deaths From Win ..

New York's Erie County Confirms 34 Deaths From Winter Storm, 3 Victims Unidentif ..

3 minutes ago
 Sherry slams PTI leadership for downplaying Bilawa ..

Sherry slams PTI leadership for downplaying Bilawal's advise on return to assemb ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.