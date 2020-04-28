Chief Minister gives Rs 100 mln as aid to lawyers

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave a cheque worth Rs100 million to a delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association for the facilitation of lawyers facing financial crunch due to coronavirus pandemic

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that needy lawyers would be provided financial assistance through bar associations in the province, adding that government would provide every possible resource as it was fully cognizant of problems being faced by the legal fraternity.

He said a state-of-the-art staying facility would be developed in Lahore for the lawyers coming from far-flung areas.

He directed that a suitable place be identified for lawyers tower and work be started as soon as possible.

The LHCBA delegation lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said that the passion of extending support to the legal fraternity at this difficult moment was praiseworthy.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Additional Advocate General Shan Gul, President LHCBA Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Vice President Punjab Bar Council Rana Muhammad Akram Khaksar, Additional Advocate General Mehr Fayyaz, Umair Khan Niazi and Assistant Advocate General Anis Hashmi were also present.