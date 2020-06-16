UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Gives Rs 54mln Cheque For Multan Journalist Housing Society

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

Chief Minister gives Rs 54mln cheque for Multan Journalist Housing Society

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday handed over a cheque worth Rs 54 million to Director General Multan Development Authority Muhammad Ali Abbas for development works at the Multan Journalists Housing Society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday handed over a cheque worth Rs 54 million to Director General Multan Development Authority Muhammad Ali Abbas for development works at the Multan Journalists Housing Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the amount would be utilised for development works, so that 534 allottees could construct their homes in the society, said a handout issued here. He promised that journalist colonies would be established in every division and the government would continue to take steps for welfare of the community.

The CM said that media role was important for creating awareness among the public and added the Punjab government had run a vigorous campaign to educate citizens about the importance of precautions for safety from coronavirus. The result of non-observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was visible and a decision had been made to seal the most affected areas, he added.

The government was striving to minimise the spread of coronavirus and citizens would have to follow the governmental instructions in this regard, he asserted.

The CM said that sufficient funds had been allocated for southern Punjab and the development works done by the PTI in Multan have no resemblance. In fact, the past rulers fooled the people of southern Punjab with hollow slogans, the CM added.

President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum presented life membership to the chief minister. Minister Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Parliamentary Secretary (Information) Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Secretary Information, DGPR and MD Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation were also present.

