Chief Minister , Governor To Join People At Faisal Chowk For Kashmir Solidarity

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:09 PM

A meeting was held at the Governor's House which was jointly chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar to review arrangements for rallies and gatherings to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on Friday at 12 noon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at the Governor's House which was jointly chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar to review arrangements for rallies and gatherings to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on Friday at 12 noon.

It was decided in the meeting that the chief minister and the governor would join people at Faisal Chowk while the people will also gather at Regal Chowk and Civil Secretariat Chowk.

People would also gather at divisional headquarters, districts and tehsils level at 12 noon and students would also observe the day.

Rallies would be held after Jumma prayers in which a large number of people would take part.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the nation would show solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian torture and aggression.

He appealed to the nation to take an active part in Kashmir Solidarity Day to give a strong message that Kashmiris were not alone.

Governor Ch Sarwar said that strong voice would be raised against Indian atrocities and the case of Kashmir will be fought at every fora.

Provincial ministers Basharat Raja, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Nazir Ahmed Chauhan MPA, the chief secretary, IG police, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

