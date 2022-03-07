Chief Minister gratitude Mailsi people for successful public meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar thanked the people of Mailsi for a successful public meeting, adding that mammoth participation in the expansive ground was a testament to the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar thanked the people of Mailsi for a successful public meeting, adding that mammoth participation in the expansive ground was a testament to the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that a large number of people attended the meeting to express their adoration for Prime Minister Imran Khan as they fully trust on him.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was a reflection of his public sentiments and I would like to thank the people of Mailsi and Vehari for the successful meeting, he said.

He said that South Punjab would continue to be the fort of PTI and the presence of countlessindividuals was enough to open the eyes of opposition parties. "The opposition is stuck in a blindalley of mistrust and they won't get face-saving, he added.