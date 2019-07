Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday felicitated Army Public School (APS) Peshawar survivor student Ahmad Nawaz for receiving Diana Award

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday felicitated Army Public school (APS) Peshawar survivor student Ahmad Nawaz for receiving Diana Award.

In a message, the CM said that students like Ahmad Nawaz were bright future of Pakistan and the award was an honor for the whole country.