Chief Minister Greets Pak Cricket Team For Winning 3rd T20 Match

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:19 AM

Chief Minister greets Pak cricket team for winning 3rd T20 match

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday greeted the Pakistan cricket team for winning third T20 match against South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday greeted the Pakistan cricket team for winning third T20 match against South Africa.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said Pakistani players entertained the spectators by their outstanding performance.

He said that Pakistani cricket team put all its efforts for the victory.

