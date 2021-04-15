Chief Minister Greets Pak Cricket Team For Winning 3rd T20 Match
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:19 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday greeted the Pakistan cricket team for winning third T20 match against South Africa.
In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said Pakistani players entertained the spectators by their outstanding performance.
He said that Pakistani cricket team put all its efforts for the victory.