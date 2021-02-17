Chief Minister greets student for world record in ACCA examination

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Zara Naeem for making a world record in the ACCA examination, saying that the whole nation was proud of her

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Zara Naeem for making a world record in the ACCA examination, saying that the whole nation was proud of her.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM expressed the pleasure that Zara Naeem had brought laurels for homeland and the PTI government was also following a policy of encouraging bright and talented students like her.

She has proved that Pakistani youth were very talented and hardworking, he said.

The PTI had focused to empower the youth as the future of Pakistan lie in their hands, he added.