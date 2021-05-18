UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved At Death Of Hafeez Jalandhari Widow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Khursheed Hafeez, widow of the national anthem writer Hafeez Jalandhari.

In a message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

