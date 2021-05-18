Chief Minister grieved at death of Hafeez Jalandhari widow

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Khursheed Hafeez, widow of the national anthem writer Hafeez Jalandhari

In a message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.