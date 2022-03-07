Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former president Rafiq Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former president Rafiq Tarar.

In a condolence statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.