Chief Minister Grieved At Human Losses In Turkish Quake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:59 PM

Chief Minister grieved at human losses in Turkish quake

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over financial and human losses in Izmir city of Turkey due to earthquake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over financial and human losses in Izmir city of Turkey due to earthquake.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Usman Buzdar said that we are standing with our Turkish brethren in their time of trial and all our sympathies are with the heirs of the deceased and injured. "We equally share the grief of bereaved families and express complete solidarity with Turkish people," he added.

