Chief Minister grieved at IA Rehman death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of veteran journalist and human rights activist IA Rehman.

In a condolence message on Monday, the CM paid tributes to the services of the late IA Rehman and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.