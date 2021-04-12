UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved At IA Rehman Death

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:32 PM

Chief Minister grieved at IA Rehman death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of veteran journalist and human rights activist IA Rehman.

