UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to fire in an oil depot at Jhang Road in Faisalabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to fire in an oil depot at Jhang Road in Faisalabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Fire Chief Minister Punjab Oil Road Jhang Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

18 minutes ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

28 minutes ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

44 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.