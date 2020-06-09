Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to fire in an oil depot at Jhang Road in Faisalabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to fire in an oil depot at Jhang Road in Faisalabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.