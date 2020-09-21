Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday offered condolences over the loss of lives in a road accident near Chakwal

According to a handout issued here, he ordered for providing the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

He sought a report from the administration and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.