Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Accident
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday offered condolences over the loss of lives in a road accident near Chakwal.
According to a handout issued here, he ordered for providing the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.
He sought a report from the administration and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.