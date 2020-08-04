UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Accident

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident between a van and a car at Muzaffargarh-Jhang Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident between a van and a car at Muzaffargarh-Jhang Road.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He also directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

