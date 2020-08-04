Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident between a van and a car at Muzaffargarh-Jhang Road.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He also directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.