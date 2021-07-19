UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In DG Khan Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 07:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in an accident at Taunsa Road in Dera Ghazi Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in an accident at Taunsa Road in Dera Ghazi Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In his condolence message, he said that the Punjab government fully shared the grief of the affected families.

The CM sought a report from the commissioner and RPO about the accident and ordered for the best treatment facilities for the injured.

The responsible persons be identified after investigation for taking legal action, he said.

Meanwhile, a medical emergency has been declared in the DG Khan hospitals.

