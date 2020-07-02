UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Murree Incident

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:17 PM

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in Murree incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives due to falling of a vehicle into a ditch in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives due to falling of a vehicle into a ditch in Murree.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the members of the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The CM also sought a report about the accident from the administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

