Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in rain-related incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents in Bund Road area of Lahore, Sohdra Town of Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kot Radha Kishan and other areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents in Bund Road area of Lahore, Sohdra Town of Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kot Radha Kishan and other areas.

The CM extended sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

He also ordered for expediting rescue operation for the safe recovery of people buried under debris due to caving in of roof of a godown at Bund Road by utilising every possible resources.