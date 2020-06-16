Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in traffic accidents in Bhera (Sargodha) and Jalalpur Road, Kotla Pull area of Lodhran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in traffic accidents in Bhera (Sargodha) and Jalalpur Road, Kotla Pull area of Lodhran.

He has extended sympathies to bereaved families and directed the respective administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. He has also sought reports about the accidents.