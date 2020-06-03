UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved At MPA Shaukat Cheema Demise

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:53 PM

Chief Minister grieved at MPA Shaukat Cheema demise

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema due to coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema due to coronavirus.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

