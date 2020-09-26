UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved At Senior Reporter Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:37 PM

Chief Minister grieved at senior reporter death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Riaz Shakir, a senior reporter of Daily Jang and Geo News

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Riaz Shakir, a senior reporter of Daily Jang and Geo news.

In his condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The CM said that the late Riaz Shakir set an example of high journalistic values and rendered valuable services in the field of journalism.

